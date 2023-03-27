How to tell a real FOX 5 employee from a fake as Twitter plans to "un-verify" journalists
Starting on April 1st, Twitter will be removing "legacy" blue checkmarks for thousands of Twitter users who were previously considered "notable," including thousands of journalists who sought the blue checkmark as a way to delineate authentication on the platform from impersonation.
Twitter's "legacy" verification process was often a source of mystery to users. It sought to verify people under the criteria of "authentic, notable and active." For the most part, that meant journalists, celebrities, news outlets, politicians and big brands. This was done to stave off impersonation on the platform. Many see the checkmark as a status symbol, sometimes picking fights with people considered to be in a lower class who were verified.
Those who were considered notable could fill out a form in the app and were asked to submit examples of work (such as a news reporter's story with their name on it) and/or their government-issued identification. Some businesses also had Twitter representatives that they could work with who would assist with verification, particularly brands that spent money on advertising on the platform.
Now, any user willing to pay $8 a month can "get verified" without any process of authenticating who they really are, which could subject the platform to more impersonation.
With that, we wanted to share the authentic Twitter accounts of FOX 5 DC's reporters, anchors and contributors. Their Twitter accounts are linked to their biographical pages here on fox5dc.com (and may have other social media platforms they use as well including Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok).
Melanie Alnwick - @fox5melanie
Claire Anderson - @ClaireFOX5DC
Katie Barlow - @katieleebarlow
Bob Barnard - @barnardfox5dc
Tucker Barnes - @tuckerfox5
Nana-Sentuo Bonsu - @NSBonsu_
Matthew Cappucci - @MatthewCappucci
Steve Chenevey - @stevechenevey
Joe Clair - @joeclair
Erin Como - @erinfox5dc
Jennifer Delgado - @jendelgadofox
Rob Desir - @rob_desir
Tom Fitzgerald - @fitzfox5dc
Sierra Fox - @thesierrafox
Angie Goff - @ohmygoff
David Kaplan - @dkaplanfox5dc
Ayesha Khan - @ayeshakhannews
Tisha Lewis - @tishalewis
Jim Lokay - @lokayfox5
Marina Marraco - @marinamarraco
Wisdom Martin - @wisdomfox5
Jacqueline Matter - @jmatter_tv
Kevin McCarthy - @kevinmccarthyTV
Marissa Mitchell - @marissamfox5
Holly Morris - @hollylivefox5dc
Sue Palka - @suepalkafox5dc
Shirin Rajaee - @shirinrajaee
Stephanie Ramirez - @ramirezreports
Jeannette Reyes - @fox5dcjeannette
Josh Rosenthal - @joshrosenthaltv
Caitlin Roth - @caitlinrothfox5
Mike Thomas - @miketfox5
Gwen Tolbart - @gwenfox5dc
Maureen Umeh - @maureenumehfox5
Adrienne DiPiazza - @a_dipiazza
Taylor Grenda - @TaylorGrenda
We're also including some folks who are contributors or other employees of FOX 5 DC that don't have a biographical page.
Kyle Carmean - @fox5kyle
John Colucci - @johncolucci
Ashley Darby - @_ashleydarby
Paul McGonagle - @pmcgonagle
Patrick Paolini Jr. - @patrickgmfox5dc
Producer Haylee - @hayleerademann
Producer Chris - @chris_fox5dc
Producer Corey - @producercorey
Chad Ricardo - @realchadricardo
Kyle Arrington - @arr2four
Elissa Salamy - @elissa_salamy
It is also worth noting that for the @fox5dc Twitter account, you will see a "gold checkmark" representing us as an organization. Most, but not all, news outlets who had a regular blue checkmark previously now have this to identify them. And some politicians will have a gray checkmark on their profile.