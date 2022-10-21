Joe Clair is a veteran host, entertainer and radio personality in Washington, D.C. He most recently was host of WPGC-FM’s Joe Clair Morning Show. He has also hosted other radio programs such as WPGC’s Sunday Night Hip-Hop Show, WQHT-FM New York, SiriusXM’s Foxxhole in Los Angeles and WVEE-FM Atlanta.

Clair has hosted several television programs including BET’s Rap City, Madd Sports and Take the Cake. He has been featured on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Comedy Central’s Comic Groove, Showtime at the Apollo, Starz’s Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment Stand-Up and BET’s Comic View.