Maryland city named best place for families to live in America by Fortune Magazine

Silver Spring has clinched the top spot as the best place to live for families in America, according to the latest rankings by Fortune Magazine.

The suburb of Washington, D.C., surged from its previous third-place position last year and is being praised for its blend of local charm and urban convenience just six miles from the nation’s capital.

According to Fortune Magazine, the area’s vibrant Arts & Entertainment District stands out, boasting over 100 arts and humanities organizations and entertainment venues.

Residents can enjoy indie films at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center or catch live performances at the iconic Fillmore music venue, which has hosted legendary artists like Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin. Colorful murals and community centers contribute to Silver Spring’s lively atmosphere.

Downtown Silver Spring offers a diverse culinary scene with more than 150 restaurants, catering to various tastes.

Outdoor enthusiasts can explore nature in nearby parks such as Sligo Creek Park and Rock Creek Trail, or hit the links at the Sligo Creek golf course. In winter, an outdoor skating rink adds seasonal charm to the community.

Diversity is also a hallmark of Silver Spring, where the chance of encountering someone of a different race or ethnicity is 73%, as per U.S. Census data. Prospective homeowners may find affordability improving, with home prices down 4% from last year, according to Redfin.

"This monumental recognition highlights our community's unparalleled dedication to creating a nurturing, inclusive environment for families," said Jacob NewmanSilver Spring Regional Services Director. "The #1 ranking and recognition by Fortune Magazine, along with the feature on "The Today Show," further amplify our achievements, showcasing Silver Spring's unmatched quality of life and the strength of our community. This national recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone who calls Silver Spring home."

Fortune’s ranking, which considered factors such as health care, education, affordability, and resources for seniors, awarded Silver Spring a Community Well-Being Index score of 85 out of 100.