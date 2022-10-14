Hey everyone! I’m David Kaplan!

I joined the Fox 5 DC News Team in September 2021.

I am a native of Southwest Virginia, and still love getting home to the mountains and my parents in Roanoke.

I was fortunate at a young age to know journalism was something I wanted to do.

I went to Syracuse University, where I majored in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications. I also majored in Political Science.

After graduating, I moved back to Roanoke and started my career at the TV station I grew up watching, WDBJ7. Then, I went to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where I worked at the ABC affiliate for six years.

Now, I’m so happy to be in Washington!

In my career, I’ve covered the disappearance of UVA student Hannah Graham, the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the 2020 presidential election from my perch in Western Pennsylvania.

I love this job so much. I love getting to meet people, tell their stories, share their perspective, hold the powerful to account and get answers for people who crave them.

It’s an obligation and a privilege to do this: Viewers deserve an accurate accounting of what happened in their community, information to keep them safe; that’s the obligation. As for the privilege, I don’t take anyone’s willingness to share their story with me for granted, and value when people make a conscious decision to let us into their homes or on their newsfeeds. Your time is valuable; I appreciate you giving it to Fox 5 when you do.

In my free time, I love to run, cook, play golf, and spend time with my family and friends.

I love sports, too! I spend a lot of time watching the PGA Tour and NFL.

When consuming news, I always ask people to ‘Consider the source, consider the context, if it seems too good to be true, double check it, if you disagree with it, that doesn’t make it wrong.’

I strive every day to be a trustworthy source who puts stories in context and works incredibly hard to deliver the full picture in every story.

If you have any story ideas, please feel free to email me at David.Kaplan@fox.com.