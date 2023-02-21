Telling the stories of everyday people - their hardships, their successes, their passions and challenges is what makes this job so great.

People like to ask, what’s the most exciting story I’ve ever covered? But often it’s not the ‘most exciting’ stories that make an impact on the community, it’s the stories of people who are trying to solve problems and also do some good along the way!

I was born in D.C. and grew up in Silver Spring, MD. After graduating with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University (We Are!) I landed my first reporting job at WABI-TV5 in Bangor, ME. In Maine, I pitched stories, shot my video, wrote, edited and reported. On weekends, I produced and anchored the evening newscasts. From there, I worked at WGHP in Greensboro, NC and WJW in Cleveland, OH before coming home to the DMV.

In my spare time I love cooking with my husband and 2-year-old son, reading, spending time outdoors, traveling, and checking out the latest restaurants.

Please feel free to send story ideas to Adrienne.DiPiazza@fox.com or say hello if you see me out and about!