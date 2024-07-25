What is a 'brat summer'? Why are people using the term 'brat'?

The terms "brat" and "brat summer" have quickly taken over the internet and many are wondering, what do they mean?

British pop star Charlie XCX said that "kamala is brat," a reference to her new album "brat," which started the trend "brat summer."

Following the mention, Harris’ campaign quickly changed its X banner to a photo that reads "kamala hq," with the same Shrek-green color background.

Virginia senator, Tim Kaine has also joined in on the ‘brat’ discussion. The senator took to X and shared that he recently learned the meaning of the term after his team hung up what appears to be a green note with his name in similar text as Charlie XCX's album cover.

What does "brat" mean?

The "brat summer" movement encourages being bold, taking risks, and embracing the uncomfortable. The core focus of "brat" is edgy, imperfect, and confident, as opposed to polished, poised, and clean cut.

Although it is not a new concept, Gen Z continues to rebrand different phrases and bring them to the forefront.