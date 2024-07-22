Man dies days after being run over by suspect who stole his car, Prince William County police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police say a man has died after being hit by a suspect who stole his car at an apartment complex in Dumfries.

Prince William County police are investigating the deadly crash that happened just before 7 p.m. on July 20.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex located in the 16400 block of Stedham Circle for a report of a hit-and-run where they found a man seriously injured.

Following an investigation, police determined that the victim, 37-year-old Jose Vasquez Galvan, was approached by an unknown individual while he was outside of his vehicle. At some point, the suspect got into Vasquez Galvan’s gold Lexus SUV and threw it into reverse.

Vasquez Galvan grabbed onto his car before the suspect hit another car before moving forward. As the SUV continued forward, Vasquez Galvan was thrown off and run over before the suspect drove off in the car.

Vasquez Galvan was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries on July 22.

Police are still working to identify the suspect and find the missing vehicle — a 1999 gold Lexus RX 300 with the Virginia license plate TUW8710.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at (703) 792-6500.