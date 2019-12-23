DC teen connecting refugees to communities through soccer
A D.C. teen is connecting refugees to the community through a shared love of soccer.
Postal worker who saved missing boy surprised with Valentine's Day gifts
Love is in the air and our Pay It Forward crew hit the streets to show some love to viewers.
College football player donates bone marrow to save little girl, creates lifelong connection
When 19-year old Central Connecticut State University football player Mike Mushaw was encouraged by his coach to participate in a national bone marrow drive he didn’t hesitate.
Pay It Forward: Capital Caring Health helps children cope with the loss of a parent
The pain of losing a parent is something no child should have to endure.
Project Opportunity helping teen parents graduate school, have clean diapers for their kids
Having a baby can be expensive, and for cash-strapped teen parents, providing clean diapers for their children while trying to finish school can seem impossible.
Pay It Forward: Project Linus makes blankets for sick and traumatized kids
Two years ago, Maryland mom Sara Gorfinkel decided to make blankets with her children and donate them to an organization called Project Linus, who then donates them to local shelters and hospitals. She was disappointed when she found the nearest chapter was over 30 minutes away.
Paying it Forward: Thanksgiving in the DMV
A few days before Thanksgiving our FOX 5 Pay It Forward crew hit the streets with Easterns Automotive Group. In hand, $100 gift cards to help our faithful viewers with their Thanksgiving Day meal preparation.
Pay It Forward: Cherry Blossom Intimates helping women with cancer
Each October we take time out to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month and to talk about breast health. But for the nearly 300,000 women diagnosed this year with breast cancer, it’s more than a month.
Pay It Forward: Del Ray Business Association offers free Halloween costumes to those in-need
In just a few short days children will run through the streets as goblins, ghouls, and Fort Nite characters fueled by sugar. Part of the Halloween fun, for the kids, are the costumes.
Pay It Foward: Children’s National Hospital volunteer surprised with Nats tickets
There’s really something special about a person who gives without expecting anything in return. A person that works to make an impact on others because someone made an impact on them. That’s exactly what FOX 5’s Pay It Forward segment is all about.
Stuttering Since ’02 podcast empowering children with stutters
Being a teen can be hard enough, but when you have a stutter it can be devastating. Jared Glickfield, however, decided that wasn’t going to be the outcome of his story. Instead of letting his stutter define him, he embraced it and turned it into a positive thing.
Pay It Forward: Helping teachers ‘clear the lists’
A new school year is here and educators everywhere have been working hard to welcome students back to the classroom.
Marine veteran injured in combat gifted with car in Prince George’s County to help get wife to hospital for cancer treatment
Dwayne Frost’s motto is “service is what I do.” It’s something he puts into action every day as the volunteer chaplain for the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
Verizon technician and 91-year-old Bowie woman form unlikely friendship
When 91-year old Ruth White made an appointment with Verizon to have cable installed at her Bowie home she had no idea she would come across a tech that turned into a friend.
Loudoun County pharmacist drives 100 miles to pick up life-sustaining drug for young patient
CHANTILLY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - For Warren and Nikki Linscott, hearing that their second daughter Callie would be born with a rare medical condition was difficult, but the Virginia couple was grateful they found out just weeks before she was born so they could get the proper medical treatment.
Pay It Forward: Restoring historic African American cemetery in Southeast DC
Thousands of people driving along Benning Road every day know very little about Woodlawn Cemetery.
Pay It Forward: Celebrating our educators during Teacher Appreciation Week
This week schools across the country are taking a moment to recognize and celebrate our teachers.
