Paying it Forward: Thanksgiving in the DMV

Paying it Forward: Thanksgiving in the DMV

A few days before Thanksgiving our FOX 5 Pay It Forward crew hit the streets with Easterns Automotive Group. In hand, $100 gift cards to help our faithful viewers with their Thanksgiving Day meal preparation. 

Stuttering Since ’02 podcast empowering children with stutters

Stuttering Since ’02 podcast empowering children with stutters

Being a teen can be hard enough, but when you have a stutter it can be devastating. Jared Glickfield, however, decided that wasn’t going to be the outcome of his story. Instead of letting his stutter define him, he embraced it and turned it into a positive thing.