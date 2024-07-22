Prince George’s County School Board member resigns amid controversy over Missouri job

A school board member in Prince George’s County has resigned after it was revealed that he had been working in Missouri for several months.

David Murray, who served on the Prince George’s County Board of Education, referred to his departure as a retirement, but the timing has raised questions.

The Maryland Board of Education is investigating a complaint they received about Murray.

According to the Ferguson-Florissant School District in Missouri, Murray was hired as the Chief Academic Officer in January.

The district was aware that Murray would be leaving the board when he accepted the new position. They confirmed that he currently lives in St. Louis and has been fulfilling his role diligently.

Murray admitted he initially tried to manage both his responsibilities until the end of the school year.

His biography on the Prince George’s County Board of Education website has been deleted, but his LinkedIn page shows he had been a board member since December 2016.

The Prince George’s County Board of Education confirmed that Murray submitted his resignation on Tuesday, July 16, and expressed gratitude for his commitment.

Their focus is now on electing a new District 1 board member in December.

Murray issued a statement to FOX 5 saying, "It has been a pleasure serving the school district I grew up in. I made the decision that it would be in the best interest for me to retire from the Board of Education. I wish nothing but the best for the future of our school district and all of the amazing educators and professionals working every day to support students."

Madeline LaSalle, a member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, expressed concern in an email statement: "It is deeply concerning when it appears that a school board member’s focus shifts away from the well-being and development of our scholars and our institution's core mission. Our students deserve a school board dedicated to transparency and ethical governance."

The Maryland Board of Education confirmed they received a complaint about Murray but declined to provide further details.

It remains unclear if Murray will face any consequences. FOX 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as new information becomes available.