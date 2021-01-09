‘I believe this was the right decision’: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey speaks out on Trump ban
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence on the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump from the social media platform after the violent pro-Trump Capitol riot last week.
Twitter removes more than 70K QAnon-associated accounts following Trump ban
Twitter announced on Monday that it had deleted more than 70,000 accounts associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory following the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump’s account last week.
Lots of police, but pro-Trump protest at San Francisco headquarters turns out to be a bust
Pro-Trump demonstrators were expected to gather at 8 a.m. outside the building on Market Street to protest the company permanently suspending President Trump's account. But an hour into it, basically media and police were the only ones there. One man with a sign that read, "Counter Trump's Coup," stood outside a police barricade.
Kirstie Alley condemns Twitter for banning Trump in series of tweets
Actress Kirstie Alley condemned Twitter -- and its CEO Jack Dorsey -- over its decision to permanently ban President Trump and questioned why some Democrats haven’t been banned for their controversial comments.
'Hang Mike Pence' trends on Twitter after platform suspends Trump for risk of 'incitement of violence'
The tweets appeared to circulate a video of Capitol protestors chanting the phrase
A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
@realDonaldTrump, the Twitter feed that grew from the random musings of a reality TV star into the cudgel of an American president, has died. It was not quite 12 years old.