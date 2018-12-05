Seat Pleasant murder suspect arrested, Prince George's County police say
Nevonia Evans of Washington, D.C. has been arrested in a deadly shooting in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, officials announced.
Police investigating deadly shooting near Addison Road Metro Station
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Addison Road Metro Station on Tuesday evening.
Women help rescue baby taken in suspected carjacking
Prince George’s County Police are investigating after a car was stolen with a baby inside at a gas station in Seat Pleasant Tuesday afternoon.
Car stolen with baby inside at Md. gas station
3 killed in Prince George's County crash not wearing seat belts, police say
Three people are dead and another seriously injured after a violent crash in Prince George's County on Sunday, according to officials. Officials say no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.
Man fatally shot in Seat Pleasant Discount Mart, police say
A customer has been shot to death inside a Discount Mart in Seat Pleasant, according to officials.
Prince George’s County police make arrest in murder of 24-year-old father
Police investigating deadly shooting of 24-year-old father in Seat Pleasant
Elderly woman killed in fire inside her Seat Pleasant home on morning after Thanksgiving
A woman was killed in an early morning fire inside her home on the day after Thanksgiving in Prince George’s County.
Seat Pleasant honors hometown MVP Kevin Durant with parade
Seat Pleasant police chief injured after motorcycle accident
Seat Pleasant police chief in critical condition after motorcycle accident
