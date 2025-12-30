Freedom 250 display set to light up Washington Monument for New Year's Eve

The Brief Images will be projected onto the Washington Monument on New Year's Eve. The event marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of America's 250th birthday. There will also be fireworks at midnight.



Who needs Times Square when you could just head over to the National Mall?

What we know:

The Washington Monument is one of the most recognizable buildings in America. Everyone knows what it looks like. That is, until now.

On New Year’s Eve, the group Freedom 250 will begin six straight nights of putting projections onto the monument, including a 250-foot birthday candle. It’s part of an effort to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, with other events taking place throughout the year.

What they're saying:

"Everybody thinks of New Year’s Eve as, you know, Times Square, ball drop, there’s a lot of different celebrations throughout the country in different cities. But for our 250th anniversary as a country and trying to unify the country and bring everybody together and reignite this American pride and American spirit, this is why these events are happening," explained Chris Wyllie, veteran spokesperson for Freedom 250.

"I think it’s just a wonderful thing to have, a wonderful purpose," he added, "and I can’t wait to be a part of it and see it happen."

Timeline:

On New Year's Eve, the projections will run from 7 p.m until 12:06 a.m., with a fireworks show at midnight. The event is free, and no ticket is required. If you can't make it in person, you can watch the event online.