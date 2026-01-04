Woman seriously injured in apartment fire in Southeast DC Saturday night

article

The Brief A fire broke out inside a fifth-floor apartment in southeast D.C. late Saturday night. An adult woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.



An adult woman was seriously injured after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Southeast Washington, D.C. late Saturday night.

What we know:

D.C. fire crews responded to a box alarm in the 1200 block of G Street SE just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the fire was located inside a small bedroom of a fifth-floor apartment. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames, and authorities reported no apparent extension to other units.

An adult woman was removed from the building and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

By about 11:30 p.m., fire officials said the fire was under control.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released. The condition of the woman hospitalized has not been updated as of Sunday morning.

What's next:

Fire investigators were called to the scene and are working to determine what sparked the fire.

Crews also requested an air unit during the response as part of standard firefighting operations in multi-story buildings.