Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-295 in Southwest DC

The Brief A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on I-295 in southwest D.C. The crash happened Saturday night near Exit 1 at Laboratory Road. Police say the driver involved remained at the scene.



A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle along Interstate 295 in southwest Washington, D.C. Saturday night, according to police.

What we know:

Seventh District officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to a reported crash on northbound I-295 near Exit 1 at Laboratory Road.

Police said Prince George’s County officers were already on scene when D.C. officers arrived.

Investigators said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was found unconscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s age or gender. It is also not yet clear what led up to the crash.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.