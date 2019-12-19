Man stabbed at Addison Road Metro station, police say

article

A man was stabbed in a bus bay at the Addison Road Metro station on Thursday night, according to police.

Officers with the Metro Transit Police and Prince George's County Police responded to the scene at around 8 p.m.

Police say the man was transported with a non-life-threatening laceration.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are reviewing footage to develop suspect information.