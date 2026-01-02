DC police sergeant arrested in alleged road rage incident, police say

The Brief Police say an MPD sergeant brandished a crowbar and gun in a road‑rage incident. A search of her vehicle turned up a loaded firearm, police say. She was arrested, charged and placed on administrative leave.



A Metropolitan Police Department sergeant has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a crowbar and a firearm during a road‑rage incident in Maryland, officials said.

What we know:

Kaila Crews, 29, of Annapolis, was taken into custody near her home on Dec. 31 in connection with the Dec. 18 incident along westbound U.S. Route 50 near Interstate 97.

Police say a search warrant executed on her vehicle turned up a loaded firearm inside a backpack on the front passenger seat.

Crews is charged with first‑ and second‑degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime. MPD officials say she has been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 410‑538‑1887.

Kaila Crews (Maryland State Police)