State Prosecutor: No evidence of crime by Seat Pleasant police chief

The Office of the State Prosecutor in Maryland has issued a letter saying its investigation into Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin is closed and "did not disclose any evidence of criminal misconduct."

FOX 5 reported exclusively the existence of the investigation, which looked into allegations that Martin had an employee take a lie detector test on his behalf as part of a state police certification application.

The letter clearing Martin of criminal misconduct continued, "No further action by our office is anticipated at this time."

At a news conference Thursday, Seat Pleasant Mayor Eugene Grant said Martin would continue on as police chief.

The city has said the allegations were reported by employees who had been dismissed from the department.