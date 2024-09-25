Judge denies bond for Maryland mother accused of shooting her 13-year-old daughter

article

A judge has denied bond for a Maryland woman accused of shooting her own daughter.

Talecka Brown, 32, was charged this week with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting her 13-year-old daughter inside their Seat Pleasant home after a verbal argument turned physical.

According to police, authorities arrived at the home on the 500 block of 69th Place just before 5 p.m. Monday to find Brown’s daughter shot in the neck. There were also fragments found in her shoulder and abdomen, according to the charging document.

Brown’s attorney argued in court that she should be released from jail and ordered to home detention because the 13-year-old was able to stay with her father. The attorney also cited Brown’s lack of violent criminal history.

"Her record speaks for itself," he said.

Ashley Sowls, Assistant State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, said in court Wednesday that Brown left a voicemail to her daughter’s father from jail earlier in the day. In the voicemail, Brown allegedly referred to the attempted first-degree murder charge and stated, "Come on, that’s not me."

Sowls said she also told the father that if their daughter did not make a statement or appear in court, "this would go away." In the charging document obtained by FOX 5, authorities said Brown initially told her daughter to tell police that she was shot after someone broke into their home.

"That was concerning to the state because, obviously, with her being 13 years old, she’s very impressionable and that’s our concern. It’s her mother. She’s going to listen to her mother. We don’t want her to be tainted in any way by the pressure," Sowls said after the hearing.

According to Sowls, the child’s father told prosecutors that doctors were initially concerned about possible paralysis; however, it appears that is no longer the case.

Doctors are still concerned about "long-lasting physical pain and emotional pain", Sowls said.

Sowls added that Brown has never asked about how her daughter was doing, despite information from the child’s father that she was in "screeching pain".

A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for October.