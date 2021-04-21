Gunman shoots, kills self after attempting to carjack vehicle in Prince George’s County

Authorities say a gunman shot and killed himself after attempting an armed carjacking in Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened around 8:12 a.m. in Fairmount Heights. Seat Pleasant and Prince George's County officers responded to reports for an armed person near Lee Street and 60th Street.

Officers arrived and investigated but no one was found. As officers were leaving, officials say a man armed with a weapon ran into the roadway near Sheriff Road and Addison Road and attempted to stop and carjack a person in a vehicle.

The vehicle sped off and the armed man ran to an area by a nearby park where police say he used the weapon to shoot and kill himself.

Advertisement

Streets in the area will remain closed to traffic during the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).