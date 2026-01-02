Driver flees scene after hitting 2 cars at intersection in Manassas, police say

The Brief Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting two cars at an intersection in Manassas after running a red light. The occupants of the struck vehicles were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Manassas Police Department.



Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving three cars in Manassas.

What we know:

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30, officers responded to the intersection of Sudley Road and Stonewall Road for a report of a crash.

After investigating, police determined that a silver Hyundai sedan traveling down Sudley Road blew through a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection.

The occupants of the Hyundai sedan fled the scene before police arrived and are believed to have been picked up by another vehicle.

The occupants of the struck vehicles were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided a description of the suspected driver or details on other occupants of the Hyundai.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer A. Shorkey at 703-257-8179 or email ashorkey@manassasva.gov.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.