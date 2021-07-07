3 Seat Pleasant officers suspended amid investigation, officials say

Officials in Seat Pleasant say three police officers have been suspended as the department continues to face allegations of misconduct.

According to police, the three officers were suspended for policy violations and misconduct and have been placed in non-public contact roles pending the outcome of the internal investigations.

The suspensions come just one week after FOX 5 reported on nearly a dozen police body camera videos that appeared on an anonymous YouTube account. The videos appeared to show several instances of misconduct by various officers.

At least one of the videos is connected to an ongoing civil lawsuit in which D.C. national guardsman Tayvon Eubanks says officers pulled him to the ground, wrongfully arrested and beat him in 2017 during a traffic stop for alleged speeding.

Other videos appear to show officers using Facetime to mock a man who is passed out on the ground with his private parts exposed and in several instances show officers pointing weapons at subjects who they stopped and using expletives in threats to kill them.

Another video appears to show an officer knock a cell phone out of a man's hand and damage it.

Seat Pleasant Police say the officers' suspensions are not directly related to the videos and the investigations are ongoing.