Bullets tear through Prince George's County apartment on New Year's Eve

The Brief A home was hit by bullets in Prince George's County on New Year's Eve. A woman, her boyfriend and three-year-old son were in the home when the shooting happened. Prince George’s County police officers are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call them.



A Prince George's County family says bullets tore into their home on New Year’s Eve.

What they're saying:

The family is still shaken up over what happened inside their home on New Year’s Eve.

A woman, her boyfriend, their 3-year-old son, and three other friends were ringing in the new year in their apartment on Deal Dr., watching the celebration coverage on TV, but when the ball dropped, they had to hit the floor in their living room after hearing dozens of shots fired from outside.

The three-year-old boy crawled under a table, terrified by the gunfire.

After it stopped, they walked into a bedroom in the home and found several bullet holes in the mirror, and some shots in the wall.

They were in shock as they took in the damage.

What's next:

Prince George’s County police officers are investigating.

Meanwhile, this family is waiting for crime scene investigators to come and remove the bullets and shell casings as evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.