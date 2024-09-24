Surveillance footage captures chilling moments before mom allegedly shoots teen daughter

A 13-year-old girl is fighting for her life after police say her mother shot her in the neck during a domestic dispute Monday evening.

The shooting took place in a home near the Seat Pleasant Police Department in Prince George’s County.

Surveillance video and further investigation led authorities to arrest the girl’s mother, 32-year-old Talecka Brown, on charges of first-degree attempted murder.

Officers were called to the scene on 69th Place, where they found a young girl near the front door, suffering from a gunshot wound. Initially, the girl told police that her mother instructed her to lie, saying that someone else had shot her.

However, police quickly discovered this was not the case.

Surveillance footage shows the teen walking home from school, grabbing a trash can from the curb, and entering the house.

No one else was seen entering or exiting the home between the time the girl went inside and the shot was fired, according to court documents.

The girl told investigators that she and her mother had been arguing when the situation turned physical.

As the girl started to walk down the stairs, she told police that she noticed her mother holding a gun. Moments later, a single gunshot was fired, and the girl fell to the bottom of the stairs.

"It is always tragic when we have acts of violence within our community, but it is heart-wrenching when the perpetrator is supposed to be your protector," said the Acting Police Chief of Seat Pleasant in a statement.

Neighbor Tina Niblack, who witnessed Brown’s arrest, expressed her disbelief.

"It’s disheartening that too much of this is happening today," she said. "Domestic violence in any form, even within your own home, is still domestic violence."

The girl is currently recovering in the hospital and is expected to need further surgery as her condition stabilizes.

A loaded black Glock handgun was recovered from the home after a search warrant was executed.

Brown remains in custody and is scheduled for a bond hearing tomorrow at 1:15 p.m.