Four people shot, one dead in Seat Pleasant park shootings

One person was killed and three others wounded in shootings hours apart at two neighboring parks in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Around 6:47 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call about a man suffering from gunshot wounds at Birchleaf Park. The man was taken to a hospital and died.

Just hours later at Booker T Homes Neighborhood Park right across the street, three people were shot around 8:20 p.m.

It is unconfirmed if the two shootings are related.