Four people shot, one dead in Seat Pleasant park shootings

By
Updated  April 15, 2024 11:20am EDT
Seat Pleasant
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. - One person was killed and three others wounded in shootings hours apart at two neighboring parks in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. 

Around 6:47 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call about a man suffering from gunshot wounds at Birchleaf Park. The man was taken to a hospital and died. 

Just hours later at Booker T Homes Neighborhood Park right across the street, three people were shot around 8:20 p.m. 

It is unconfirmed if the two shootings are related. 