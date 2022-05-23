Deadly crash in Seat Pleasant kills 1 person

Both sides of Central Avenue between Hampton Park Boulevard and Hill Road shut down Monday afternoon due to a deadly accident.

Authorities say the three-vehicle crash took place around 5 p.m. leaving large amounts of shattered glass and charred car parts along the street.

At least one person has been reported dead and investigators from the Seat Pleasant Police Department are looking into what happened.

Police say Central Avenue will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.