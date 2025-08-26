Woman dead, 4 juveniles injured in Maryland car crash: police

The Brief A woman was killed and four juveniles were injured in a crash in Prince George's County on Tuesday. Authorities say the deceased woman was 30 years old. The exact ages of the children have not been released. One young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other three injured are teen boys with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



Authorities say a woman was killed and four juveniles were injured in a crash in Prince George's County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Sheriff Road and Martin Luther King Jr Highway.

What we know:

At this time, police tell FOX 5 that the woman who died was 30 years old, but her identity has not yet been released.

Police also say a child believed to be between the ages of four and eight was transported to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Three other juveniles were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

Prince George's County officials along with the police chiefs of both the Prince George's County Police Department and the Seat Pleasant Police Department held a press conference just hours after the deadly incident.

They say around 4 p.m., Seat Pleasant officers noticed a stolen car. They did not pursue the vehicle, but were following just to keep an eye on it. They were later told to stop following the vehicle as the department was reportedly working to get a chopper launched for surveillance.

Police say four juveniles, ranging from ages 14 to 17, were inside of that vehicle. Officials say that was the striking vehicle and that the other car, which had the 30-year-old woman and her child inside, were unfortunately innocent victims.

An additional stolen vehicle possibly related to this incident also crashed a short distance from the scene. A juvenile was apprehended in that incident as well.

Police say they will not be releasing any information on the victim pending family notification.

Check back for updats on this developing story.