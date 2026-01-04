Virginia state trooper injured in Beltway crash following pursuit

article

The Brief A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in a crash during a pursuit on Interstate 495 Sunday afternoon. The trooper attempted to stop a Honda Accord for reckless driving, but the vehicle refused to stop, leading to a pursuit. The trooper terminated the pursuit to avoid a collision with another vehicle, resulting in the police vehicle going off the road and striking a tree.



A Virginia State Police trooper was injured in a crash during a pursuit on Interstate 495 Sunday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police.

At 3:47 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Honda Accord for reckless driving on Interstate 495 westbound. The vehicle refused to stop, leading to a pursuit, a press release says.

The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle exited at Van Dorn Street. The trooper terminated the pursuit to avoid a collision with another vehicle, resulting in the police vehicle going off the road and striking a tree.

Trooper's condition and ongoing investigation

What we know:

The trooper involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the release. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The incident is still under investigation by Virginia State Police to determine the exact circumstances and any potential charges against the driver of the Honda Accord.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver of the Honda Accord and whether they have been apprehended remains unknown at this time.