Teenage girl critically injured in shooting in Seat Pleasant, police say

A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Seat Pleasant Monday afternoon, police say.

Seat Pleasant police say officers are on the scene in the 500 Block of 69th Place where they found the young female with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided any information on a suspect or arrest in the case.

It's not yet known what led up to the shooting.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone is headed to the scene. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.