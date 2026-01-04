Flu cases surging in northern Virginia, health officials say

The Brief There has been a surge in cases of the flu across northern Virginia. Healthcare providers are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. They also say wash your hands and stay home while sick if you can.



Get the flu shot, wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick — that’s the message coming from Virginia’s Health Department as data shows flu cases soaring in northern Virginia.

Flu-related emergency room visits have tripled in just the last couple of weeks.

Pharmacies including this one are also reportedly seeing more patients coming in for the flu, with more severe symptoms.

By the numbers:

According to new data, 30% of Virginia residents received flu shots this year, despite doctors saying it’s one of the best ways to protect against the illness.

"I’m seeing an increase in the number of people who are coming here for medication and severity as well," said Janice Granmayeh, who works at a pharmacy in McLean. "Peak season in our area is usually January, February, March."

The Virginia Department of Health says flu diagnoses at emergency room visits tripled the last two weeks of December.

"I'm a firm believer in the vaccine. I've been vaccinated. All I can say is do your best to stay healthy," Manassas resident Michael Spratley told FOX 5.

We’re told flu cases across all of Virginia are increasing based on two reporting periods — one ending Dec. 13 and another ending being Dec. 27.

During this second reporting period, there were 1,800 reported flu cases compared to just shy of 100 COVID cases.

What they're saying:

Health officials say while a spike in flu during the holidays is normal, it’s the extreme spike that’s raising concerns.

"The first thing is vaccination. Vaccination is still very effective even with the news," said Dr. David Rose with the Alexandria Health Department.

It’s not too late to get the flu shot and doctors and pharmacists are encouraging people to do so.