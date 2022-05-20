FOX 5's Zip Trips 2022: Everything you need to know

article

Welcome to FOX 5's 2022 Zip Trips!

We're showing you the incredible people and places that make the DMV special all summer long. From must-stop locations to tasty restaurants to compelling community members, you won't want to miss a minute!

May 27: Bethesda, Maryland

- Bethesda Streetery at Woodmont and Bethesda Ave

- Hang out with Steve, Jeannette, Tucker and more

Image 1 of 4 ▼

June 3: Chantilly, Virginia

- Field at Commonwealth

- Come see Holly, Steve and Tucker

Image 1 of 2 ▼

June 10: Woodbridge, Virginia

- Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center

- Join Marissa, Jeannette, Tucker and Tisha live

Image 1 of 2 ▼

June 17: Union Market District

- Union Market, 1309 5th St NE D.C.

- Hang out with Holly, Jeannette and Tucker

Image 1 of 2 ▼

June 24: La Plata, Maryland

- La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St

- Come see Marissa, Jeannette and Tucker

Image 1 of 2 ▼

July 1: Occoquan, Virginia

- Mill St

- Join Steve, Kevin, Tucker and Tisha live

Image 1 of 4 ▼

July 8: Rockville, Maryland

- Red Brick Courthouse, 29 Courthouse Sq

- Hang out with Wisdom, Jeannette, Tucker and Kevin

Image 1 of 2 ▼

July 15: The Wharf, Southwest D.C.

- Near Transit Pier

- Come see Wisdom, Marissa, Steve and Tucker

Image 1 of 4 ▼

July 22: Lucketts, Virginia

- Old Lucketts Store, 42350 Lucketts Rd

- Join Marissa, Tucker and Kevin live

Image 1 of 2 ▼

July 29: Alexandria, Virginia

- Port City Brewing Co., 3950 Wheeler Ave

- Hang out with Steve, Holly, Erin and Claire

Image 1 of 3 ▼

August 5: Bowie, Maryland

- Prince George's Stadium, 4101 Crain Hwy

- Come see Wisdom, Kevin and Tucker

Image 1 of 3 ▼

August 12: National Landing, Virginia

- Long Bridge Park soccer fields, 550 S Clark St, Arlington, VA

- Join Holly, Steve and Claire live

Image 1 of 2 ▼

August 19: Silver Spring, Maryland

- Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl

- Hang out with Wisdom, Claire and Kevin

Image 1 of 2 ▼

August 26: Tysons, Virginia

- The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center

- Come see Marissa, Claire, Erin and Kevin

Image 1 of 2 ▼

September 2: National Harbor, Maryland

- Plaza Stage

- Join Steve, Holly, Wisdom, Kevin, Tucker and Erin live

Advertisement