FOX 5's Zip Trips 2022: Everything you need to know
Welcome to FOX 5's 2022 Zip Trips!
We're showing you the incredible people and places that make the DMV special all summer long. From must-stop locations to tasty restaurants to compelling community members, you won't want to miss a minute!
Zip Trip 2022 Schedule
May 27: Bethesda, Maryland
- Bethesda Streetery at Woodmont and Bethesda Ave
- Hang out with Steve, Jeannette, Tucker and more
June 3: Chantilly, Virginia
- Field at Commonwealth
- Come see Holly, Steve and Tucker
June 10: Woodbridge, Virginia
- Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center
- Join Marissa, Jeannette, Tucker and Tisha live
June 17: Union Market District
- Union Market, 1309 5th St NE D.C.
- Hang out with Holly, Jeannette and Tucker
June 24: La Plata, Maryland
- La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St
- Come see Marissa, Jeannette and Tucker
July 1: Occoquan, Virginia
- Mill St
- Join Steve, Kevin, Tucker and Tisha live
July 8: Rockville, Maryland
- Red Brick Courthouse, 29 Courthouse Sq
- Hang out with Wisdom, Jeannette, Tucker and Kevin
July 15: The Wharf, Southwest D.C.
- Near Transit Pier
- Come see Wisdom, Marissa, Steve and Tucker
July 22: Lucketts, Virginia
- Old Lucketts Store, 42350 Lucketts Rd
- Join Marissa, Tucker and Kevin live
July 29: Alexandria, Virginia
- Port City Brewing Co., 3950 Wheeler Ave
- Hang out with Steve, Holly, Erin and Claire
August 5: Bowie, Maryland
- Prince George's Stadium, 4101 Crain Hwy
- Come see Wisdom, Kevin and Tucker
August 12: National Landing, Virginia
- Long Bridge Park soccer fields, 550 S Clark St, Arlington, VA
- Join Holly, Steve and Claire live
August 19: Silver Spring, Maryland
- Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl
- Hang out with Wisdom, Claire and Kevin
August 26: Tysons, Virginia
- The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center
- Come see Marissa, Claire, Erin and Kevin
September 2: National Harbor, Maryland
- Plaza Stage
- Join Steve, Holly, Wisdom, Kevin, Tucker and Erin live
