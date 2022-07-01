FOX 5 Zip Trip Occoquan: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to OCCOQUAN! A historic, one-of-a-kind town in Prince William County – OCCOQUAN has it all! Find shopping, dining and plenty of fun -- all just about 30 minutes south of Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting OCCOQUAN it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

THE SECRET GARDEN CAFÉ: This historic building is now the perfect spot for your brunch, lunch or dinner plans! fresh ingredients are used in the recipes curated by these top chefs! This stop’s secluded garden sets the vibe for your time out with family or friends.

ART A LA CARTE: Browse handmade items from dozens of artists in the heart of Occoquan. Tour this local gallery and shop around to find that unique gift for your special someone. Or treat yourself to an artwork and handcrafted pieces to wear.

BISTRO L’HERMITAGE: Going to Paris is easier than you think at this must stop! This bistro is full of fine French cuisine. Reserving a table here ensures your night out will be filled with special moments and delicious food!

OCCOQUAN REGIONAL PARK: A beautiful 350-acre park across the Occoquan River will inspire you and your family. Stay active while hiking on the trails, spending time at the batting cages, and renting boats and kayaks. And if you work up an appetite -- stop for a bite at Brickmakers Cafe on the waterfront.

MOM’S APPLE PIE: This popular destination filled with fresh baked goods will take you back in time! Find nostalgic flavors like apple and creative ones too! Only natural, preservative-free desserts are produced here – so walk away knowing your baked good is made with sugar and spice and everything nice.

