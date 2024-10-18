National Building Musuem holds haunted history dating back centuries

article

The National Building Museum is usually known for its stunning architecture and lavish interior design but it's also said to be the home of spirits who linger in the shadows.

The historic home of the museum was built between 1882 and 1887 and was used for three purposes: as headquarters of the U.S. Pension Bureau, a grand space for Washington’s social and political functions, and to commemorate Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

With its history stretching back decades, there are stories below the building that date back centuries before it was converted into a museum in 1980.

"It’s not just the building. It’s the site itself," Amanda Hodges, Director of Museum Services said. "So there were things on this site before, which we go into as we take you around on the tour, but it has a storied history. And it’s not just the history, but it’s what people experience in the building even today."

In the latest episode of Historic Haunts, FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter explores the stories of paranormal experiences that have been felt throughout the decades.

"If you want to come here and experience something, nighttime is the best time. It is where we get all of our firsthand accounts of these sightings. They have come to us throughout many years, starting from the late 1800s, 1910s, 1970s, and even two years ago," Hodges said.

Numerous artifacts were found inside the walls of the building as it was being renovated and visitors have reported seeing figures and hearing sounds throughout the building at night.

From unexplained footsteps and ghostly figures, it's clear that the voices below the building are far from silent.

"Part of the fun of being here at night is that your senses get heightened and you start to become aware of lights and movements and patterns and suggestions and you start to think you saw something, maybe you really did," Hodges said.

For more information on the National Building Museum's Spooky Tours, click here.

Uncover the eerie history behind the most haunted places in the DC metro area in FOX5's latest mini-series, Historic Haunts. Hosted by Jacqueline Matter, this series dives into the most chilling supernatural tales of the region, guided by experts who know these locations best. Watch now on FOX Local.

