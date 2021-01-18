Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff got their second round of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff will stay in Blair House while VP residence undergoes repairs
Until the repairs are complete on the Naval Observatory, the second couple will live at Blair House near the White House, the home that serves as accommodations for the president's guests.
Biden and Harris appeal for hope, ask Americans to 'see beyond crises' on Inauguration Day 2021
President Joe Biden called on Americans to overcome their divisions, declaring in his first address in office that “without unity, there is no peace.”
Vice President and First Lady to make history
Fox 5 DC was joined by Betsy Fischer Martin, American University's Executive Director, Women & Politics Institute.
Howard University, University of Delaware marching bands escort Biden, Harris during inauguration parade
Bands representing President Joe Biden’s alma mater, the University of Delaware, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Howard University, provided an escort to their respective alumni Wednesday following the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol.
Vice President Kamala Harris bids farewell to predecessor Mike Pence in ‘honorary departure’
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff gave the official sendoff to former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, on the Capitol steps following the swear-in ceremony.
'Inspired': Howard University alumni discuss VP-elect Kamala Harris on eve of Inauguration Day 2021
By Wednesday afternoon, a Howard University graduate will be vice president of the United States of America – and her fellow alums couldn’t be any happier.
Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House
Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins.