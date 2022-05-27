FOX 5 Zip Trip: Kicking off the season in Bethesda!

BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - FOX 5 is kicking off our 2022 Zip Trip Summer Celebration in our own backyard in Bethesda, Maryland!
We moved our offices and studio to Bethesda in 2021, and we're honored to show off how amazing this city is. Check out all the good eats, incredible people and fun places Bethesda has to offer as part of our first Zip Trip of the season!
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: Visiting Bethesda Bagels
FOX 5 is checking out the iconic Bethesda Bagels as we kick off our 2022 Zip Trip Summer Celebration.
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: Quartermaine Coffee Roasters in Bethesda
FOX 5's Tucker Barnes is checking out Quartermaine Coffee Roasters and everything they're brewing in Bethesda as part of our first Zip Trip of the season.
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: Working out with Equinox in Bethesda
Looking for a fun way to get in shape? Check out Equinox in Bethesda! FOX 5 is learning more about all they have to offer during our first Zip Trip of the season.
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: What's coming to Bethesda Row
If you're looking for new places to shop and eat in the DMV, look no further than Bethesda Row! Lifestyle expert Vanessa Mendoza joins us on our first Zip Trip of the season to detail what's coming to Bethesda Row.
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: Forever Home Friday in Bethesda
Sweet pups from the animal shelter in Montgomery County join FOX 5 on their first Zip Trip of the season as we learn what makes them so special and how you can adopt them!
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: Tucker tries salsa dancing in Bethesda
Salsa with Silvia owner Silvia Alexiev joins FOX 5's first Zip Trip of the season in Bethesda to teach our own Tucker Barnes how to salsa dance!
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: 5 Must Stops in Bethesda!
Check out the 5 Must Stop locations in Bethesda, Maryland from a great spot to get yummy food to a beautiful way to see some nature!
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: Transportation in Bethesda and Montgomery County
Montgomery County DOT Director Chris Conklin joins FOX 5 to talk about all things transportation in Montgomery County as we kick off our 2022 Zip Trips in Bethesda.
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: On the Market in Bethesda
Lafayette Federal Credit Union joins FOX 5 for our first Zip Trip of the season to show off a beautiful home on the market in Bethesda.
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: Visiting Montgomery County parks
Montgomery County officials join FOX 5 for our first Zip Trip of the season to talk all about what Montgomery County parks have to offer over Memorial Day weekend and for the rest of the summer.
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP: Taste of Bethesda at Planta
FOX 5 talks to the Executive Culinary Leader at Planta in Bethesda to get a taste of the delicious food and drinks they have to offer.