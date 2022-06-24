FOX 5 Zip Trip La Plata: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to LA PLATA! A charming southern Maryland community, LA PLATA and its scenic beauty are located just about 30 miles outside Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting LA PLATA it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

TILGHMAN LAKE PARK: There’s acres of nature to explore in this recreation destination! Be sure to take a stroll on the one-mile walking trail or a scenic fishing break on their floating dock. You might even spot one of the many creatures that love the park too!

LA PLATA TRAIN STATION MUSEUM: Curators say there's no better place to learn about the town's history. The sole surviving passenger station is now a symbol of growth! Stop by and experience the personal collections of the community and the stories shared.

B DOUGHNUT: There’s so many ways to satisfy your hunger here. whether that's from a refreshing fruit smoothie bowl or one of their mouth-watering sweet pastries! Just be sure to grab a fresh cup of coffee with whatever you order.

LA PLATA FARMERS MARKET: Open on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s -- you’ll want to rearrange your schedule to attend this outdoor haven! This 4-decades old staple showcases an array of products from local vendors. Browse everything from home-made crafts to jams and jellies on your next trip!

PORT TOBACCO PLAYERS INC.: Calling La Plata home for over 65 years, this stop is the place to celebrate the arts! The actors work hard to create at least six shows a year. Don’t miss out on any of the must-see performances or other fun offerings for all ages!

