FOX 5 Zip Trip Chantilly: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to the CHANTILLY! Located in Fairfax County, CHANTILLY is a vibrant community full of fun and beauty -- all just about 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting CHANTILLY it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

ELLANOR C LAWRENCE PARK: Be surprised as you wander through 650-acres. Stroll beside gardens, streams, and more! This park is rich with cultural spots and wildlife!

SULLY HISTORIC SITE: Take a look into the past at this property on the national register for historic places. This site spans back to 1799. Scout the trails, tour the home, and pick up something to take with you from the gift shop!

CHANTILLY'S BREWERIES: Make a day out of a taste-testing tour through the region. Stop by Ono Brewing for a slice of paradise and tasty craft beers and seltzers. Head to Honor Brewing Company for a collection of great beer crafted by veterans. And visit Mustang Sally Brewing Company for a range of choices like classic lagers to sours and seltzers!

RIVER SEA CHOCOLATES:It's craft chocolate from bean to bar at this stop. The team takes time roasting the beans bringing out the best flavor. Buy some sweets or a liquid chocolate treat while you touring through the factory.

THE STEVEN F UDVAR HAZY CENTER:This must see stop for your families is part of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. Find the space shuttle discovery and old military aircrafts. You won't want to miss going through the hangars full of aviation and space artifacts!

