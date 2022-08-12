FOX 5 Zip Trip National Landing: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to NATIONAL LANDING! Located in Arlington County - NATIONAL LANDING is one of the area's fastest growing neighborhoods! Come and visit a vibrant and growing urban center where you can live, work and play – all in the heart of the Washington, D.C. region!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

Image 1 of 20 ▼

There are so many fun things to do when visiting NATIONAL LANDING it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

WESTPOST: The shopping center, formerly known as Pentagon Row, offers an endless array of things to do! From retail shopping to grabbing a bite at unique restaurants like American-Chinese takeout spot - Lucky Danger!

FREDDIE'S BEACH BAR: Head over to Arlington County’s only LGBTQ and straight-friendly bar! Enjoy beach-inspired drinks, good food and amazing entertainment. sing your heart out during karaoke or hang out with drag queen every Saturday at Freddie's Follies Drag Show!

COMMONWEALTH JOE: If you are looking for a place to get your coffee fix, look no further than Commonwealth Joe! Known for its award-winning roasts and cold brew, this shop is sure to satisfy every coffee drinker. Order in person or grab a bag of specialty coffee beans for home.

GRAVELLY POINT: Located near Reagan National Airport, this National Park Service site is a prime place for airplane spotting. Visitors can also take a stroll, ride a bike or climb aboard a boat to explore the park’s scenic views.

LONG BRIDGE AQUATICS AND FITNESS CENTER: Check out this more than 92,000 square foot facility dedicated to complete wellness. Lift weights in the state-of-the-art gym or practice your backstroke in Arlington County’s only 50-meter pool with fitness classes for kids and adults - the entire family can get active together!

