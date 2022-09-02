FOX 5 Zip Trip 2022 Summer Finale at National Harbor!

What a ride it's been for our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP summer celebration season! We are wrapping things up with a special trip to NATIONAL HARBOR.

A waterfront destination for the entire Washington, D.C. area, NATIONAL HARBOR has all you need to satisfy your sense of fun and adventure!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

Image 1 of 20 ▼

There are so many fun things to do when visiting NATIONAL HARBOR it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

SAVANNAH CANDY KITCHEN: Plan to spend quite some time here debating what candy you'll head home with! or just load up on all your cravings from caramel to chocolate to pralines! As a bonus, these delights are made in-store - so visit this stop to satisfy your sweet tooth.

TOPGOLF: Both experts looking to practice and first-timers can expect to have a lot of fun here! Settle scores by playing games with your friends and family and grab some snacks when you get hungry. This venue will fill your entertainment needs rain or shine!

HARBOR SOCIAL: Shuffleboard, sliders, sports and more are at this new bar at Gaylord National Resort! This brand-new spot offers games, drinks and food. the hand-crafted items are made with a nod to the DMV region. Visit this spot on game day or any time for a great night out in national harbor.

POTOMAC PADDLE CLUB: Cruise along the waters of National Harbor at this stop! set sail on a boat where you can paddle with your friends enjoying a drink or food. View iconic spots along the route. This spot is open seven days a week until mid-fall!

THE CAPITAL WHEEL: Expect great vibes from your view above National Harbor! The gondolas are cooled in the summer and heated in the winter. After your ride, stick around the wheel with a visit to the flight deck to lounge with your friends. It's can't miss iconic stop for any tourist or local!

