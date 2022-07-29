FOX 5 Zip Trip to Alexandria: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to ALEXANDRIA! Enjoy small-town charm and big-city amenities in this historic city located just south of the nation’s capital!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting ALEXANDRIA it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

ELLEN COOLIDGE BURKE BRANCH LIBRARY: Public libraries will always act as an anchor to communities while offering access to information. When visiting be sure to check out the concrete walls turned outdoor canvas. The work titled ‘Confluent Threads’ represents many connotations. See what themes and interpretations you take away from the vibrant display.

FORT WARD MUSEUM & HISTORIC SITE: This area was vital in defending the nation’s capital during the Civil War. After the four-year battle - a group of former slaves built a community in the fort. This showcased what freedom could look like. Now when stepping on to the acres of land or into the museum you can experience a window to the preserved history unique to Alexandria.

VIRTUE FEED AND GRAIN RESTAURANT: This must stop restaurant is right in the heart of Old Town! With a large outdoor patio and view of the river you’ll be coming back for the vibes and their electric menu. The reinvented feed house offers authentic and robust flavors that you won’t want to miss.

KING STREET: Stroll one of the great streets of America. The historic one-mile road is the center of this cities charm. Shop local boutiques, eat delicious food or breathe in the water. at the end it will have you saying, "I Love You!"

PORT CITY BREWING COMPANY: This gem has a diverse collection of beers that will keep your palette entertained all day. Whether you take some time in their tasting room to get your fill -or bring home an in-house bottled six pack to enjoy later!

