Ravens fan seen punching Commanders fans in viral video turns self in to police

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Baltimore Ravens fan who was seen in a viral video attacking two Washington Commanders fans after their game last Sunday has turned himself into police.

Baltimore police say 24-year-old John Callis turned himself into police custody Monday.

Callis was wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault after a video first posted to Instagram showed him punching and kicking two Commanders fans after they played the Ravens on Oct. 13.

The assault happened in Federal Hill in Baltimore, in the 1000 block of South Charles Street. After the video surfaced, Baltimore police said they were aware of the incident and investigating.

On Oct. 16, police said they had "identified a possible suspect in this incident" but added that they needed to identify and interview the victims.

The next day, police said the victims had been located and issued an arrest warrant for Callis.

Pictures posted on X by the Baltimore Police Department show Callis being led out of the station in handcuffs Monday.

His bond status is not yet known.