FOX 5 Zip Trip Lucketts: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to LUCKETTS! Enjoy this historic Loudoun County town - famous for its antique stores filled with treasures, amazing wineries and beautiful farm land – all about an hour outside of the nation’s capital!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

There are so many fun things to do when visiting LUCKETTS it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

ANTIQUING: Travel along Route 15 through Luckett’s antique corridor from the Cottage to Foundry. Shop for an eclectic mix of one-of-a-kind goods and furniture! The cottage features 15 different antique dealers - while Foundry mixes vintage vogue with classy and modern style.

VANISH FARMWOODS BREWERY: Check out this 63-acre farm side brewery and event venue. Enjoy 20 beers on tap, as well as cider and wine! Rock out on the weekends with food trucks and live music – the perfect outdoor space with scenic views for date nights and other special events.

BROSSMAN’S FARM: Operating since 1989 - this sustainable farm features safe, quality produce, dairy, and more. Pick up all-natural, preservative-free jams, baked goods and try Brossman’s honey.

WINE COUNTRY: Known as D.C.’s wine country, raise a glass to 50 breathtaking vineyards in Loudoun County - many just minutes from Lucketts! Visit the famous Fabbioli Cellar for classic wine pairings with small bites. Explore the veteran-owned Bleu Frog Vineyards for its wine, rustic outdoor pavilion and newly finished indoor tasting room called the Bleu Frog Barn!

TEMPLE HALL FARM: Open six days a week from April to October. Visit this 286-acre working farm offering a variety of programs for kids and families. Learn about farm animals, enjoy wagon rides then get lost in the corn maze! Check out its annual fall festival, which includes a pumpkin patch, pumpkin cannons and more!

