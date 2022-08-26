FOX 5 Zip Trip Tysons: 5 Must Stops!

TYSONS, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to TYSONS! Shop, dine and explore this Fairfax County crossroads that's just a hop, skip and a jump from the nation's capital!
If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.
There are so many fun things to do when visiting TYSONS it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!
1ST STAGE THEATER: This theater brings regional talent together to put on award-winning productions each season. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, drama or unique community conversations -- buy your ticket today!
THE BORO: Located in the heart of northern Virginia, this walkable neighborhood is a convenient location for work and play. Take a break from your daily grind with a workout in the park. Get inspired by one of the largest murals in the region and enjoy dining options at more than a dozen nearby restaurants!
TYSONS GALLERIA: Shop ‘til you drop at this high-end mall full of luxury retailers! Grab a bite to eat at one of Urbanspace food hall’s many eateries. Head to Bowlero for a fun night of interactive games - practice bowling, corn hole, arcade games and more!
CAPITAL ONE CENTER: A vibrant community offering food, fun and a variety of entertainment. Check out a performance at the state-of-the art capital one hall. Sample a variety of cold beers and food at Starr Hill Biergarten or practice your mini golf skills at Perch Putt!
TYSONS CORNER CENTER: This premier shopping destination has it all. explore hundreds of retailers, dine at a variety of restaurants or dance the night away as you listen to live music on the plaza as one of the top 10 shopping centers in the U.S.! This Tysons’ landmark has enough to keep everyone entertained!
