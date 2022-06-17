FOX 5 Zip Trip Union Market: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to UNION MARKET! Located in the nation's capital, UNION MARKET is the epicenter of culinary creativity in Washington, D.C.!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

Image 1 of 25 ▼

There are so many fun things to do when visiting UNION MARKET it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

HARVEY’S MARKET: Visit this family run butcher shop that's called D.C. home since the 30s. Get your custom cuts and ready to cook meats for all your upcoming family meals. Walk out with local, fresh, and sustainable options!

2FIFTY: A good barbecue joint is not hard to find here at union market! This Central Texas-style restaurant features specialty items and a signature sauce. Don’t leave without feasting on crafted sandwiches, spare ribs and loading up on those sides!

BYRDLAND RECORDS: Find fresh new music and vintage vinyl at this one-stop record shop! Music fans sift through the curated selection. upgrade your turntables and accessories. You won't want to miss adding to your record collection picking from over 5,000 new and used titles!

LA COSECHA: Explore this contemporary Latin American marketplace! Stroll over to Serenata for a tropical cocktail or too! Dine on food filled with flavors and local flair. Make sure to bring your friends to celebrate the market's cultural offerings any day of the week!

HI-LAWN AT THE UNION MARKET ROOFTOP: Expect a whole experience with great city views! Have a Juice Box Cocktail and dine out on the green space. Lounge for hours underneath the sky. It’s the best place to relax with family and friends!

REVISIT PAST FOX 5 ZIP TRIP FUN:

FOX 5 Zip Trip Woodbridge: 5 Must Stops!

FOX 5 Zip Trip Chantilly: 5 Must Stops!

FOX 5 Zip Trip: Kicking off the season in Bethesda!