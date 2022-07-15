FOX 5 Zip Trip The Wharf: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to THE WHARF! Set along the water in Washington, D.C.'s southwest – THE WHARF offers amazing restaurants, cool shops and beautiful waterfront fun for everyone!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting THE WHARF it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

THE WATER TAXI: Enjoy a smooth ride on the Potomac for your next trip to Georgetown, Old Town Alexandria and National Harbor! Soak in the sun on this less than an hour ride learning facts and history along your route. Take your family to transit pier to hop on the bright yellow boat for your next aquatic adventure!

THRASHERS RUM POTOMAC DISTILLING COMPANY: Take a tour through D.C.’s own rum distillery. Get ready to pack your palate with samples of different house made rums! Find your favorite from green spiced rum to white and more. Dine on the Tiki TNT Roof with your specialty cocktail in hand and some easy eats.

THE MUNICIPAL FISH MARKET: Come try the tastes of the oldest fish market in the U.S.! Bring your family to this ever-changing D.C. staple. Find fresh fish and crabs for your next summer dinner or stroll through any day to see what deals inspire your next meal.

THE WHARF'S MUSIC VENUES: The Wharf is a one-stop shop for your next musical experience! Come to The Anthem for bigger acts with a can’t beat atmosphere. Try Union Stage for a more intimate feel to get swept up in. Or head to Pearl Street Warehouse for a night full of beer food and live music. No matter the night -- pick a place and stay for a show!

VIEWS FROM THE WHARF: Check out any rooftop spot in The Wharf for a view over the city! Whiskey Charlie tops the roof of canopy by Hilton. Small plates paired with a drink sets the vibe at 12 Stories. And dining at Officina's Rooftop Oasis gets you the best Italian food. Be prepared for good vibes all around on each rooftop in The Wharf!

