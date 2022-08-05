FOX 5's Zip Trip to Bowie, MD: 5 Must-Stops and so much more!

FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: 5 Must Stops!
Here are the five places you have to stop by when you're doing a Zip Trip of your own in Bowie, Maryland!
BOWIE, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Take me out to Bowie!
Our FOX 5 Zip Trip takes us to Prince George's County Stadium, home of the Bowie Baysox! We've met some incredible community members, eaten some delicious food and checked out some cool cars! Experience it all below or on your own #ZipTrip!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Jerry's Seafood
We wish we had smell-o-vision to convey how great the food from Jerry's Seafood is!
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Junior Reporter
Our junior reporter for our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie is Jonathan Bowlding who goes to Bowie High School. He interviews Wisdom to ask for advice for those heading into the field of media.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Hometown Team
FOX 5 is celebrating our Hometown Team, the ladies of the Bowie High School volleyball and softball teams, on our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Painting with local artist
Local artist Roger James updates us on his painting he's been working on all morning long on our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Hometown Hero
FOX 5 and Lafayette Federal Credit Union are celebrating our Hometown Hero Keisha Camp who is the Bowie Health Center Nurse Manager and dedicates her days to improving the health and wellness of others.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Feeling the heat!
Despite the heat this morning on our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie, we've got the best crowd and the best viewers celebrating this community with us!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: The Dessert Junkie
Alexis Streets from The Dessert Junkie is making our mouths water on our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie with gourmet donuts, cupcakes, cookies and cheesecake.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Bowie State drumline performs!
The Bowie State University drumline put on a show for our FOX 5 Zip Trip!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: First Responder Friday
The Prince George's County Fire Department puts on a fire safety demonstration during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Don't forget the lyric!
Wisdom and Claire battle it out with some FOX 5 viewers to see who knows more lyrics!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Talk of the Town
Bowie Mayor Tim Adams joins our FOX 5 Zip Trip to share all the things that make Bowie so special!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Bowie State Cheerleaders show off their moves!
Cheerleaders from Bowie State are joining us on our FOX 5 Zip Trip this morning to show off their moves and talk about what makes their program the best!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Chatting with FOX 5 viewers!
We have a great crowd in Bowie this morning for our FOX 5 Zip Trip and we're getting to know some of the FOX 5 viewers who came out for the show!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Giving back to the community
Tucker always finds the best people at our FOX 5 Zip Trips and this morning he's talking to a young man from Bowie who does what he can to give back to his community.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Making it rain with Snapshot Moments!
We always have fun with Tucker and Snapshot Moments!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: On the Market
Want to know what properties are on the market in Bowie? Our friends from Lafayette Federal Credit Union are here to help!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Maryland sports tourism
Maryland Sports Executive Director Terrance Hasseltine joins FOX 5's Zip Trip to Bowie to share all the sports tourism the area has to offer.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Jamming with DJ Mr. E!
FOX 5 and DJ Mr. E go way back -- just check out his laptop! He joins our FOX 5 Zip Trip to jam with us in Bowie all morning long!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Celebrating our viewers!
We love to give back to our viewers whenever we can, so Tucker is joined by two loyal FOX 5 fans who want to promote their great local businesses!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Getting ready for the NLLHOF East West Vintage All-Star Game
Dwayne Sims of the Negro League Legends Hall of Fame joins FOX 5 to show off some of his memorabilia and talk about the upcoming All-Star Game.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Making balloon animals!
The folks from Clown N Around Children's Entertainment show Tucker how to make a balloon animal!
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Tucker tries throwing out the first pitch!
Does Tucker have what it takes to throw out the first pitch at a Bowie Baysox game? Let's find out!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Forever Home Friday
Rodney Taylor with the Prince George's County Environment Department introduces us to some furry friends, Wiz and King, who are in need of loving homes!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: All-female auto club shows off their cars!
The all-female auto club Slingshot Riders joins our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie and shows off some of the coolest cars we've ever seen!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Hanging out at Prince George's Stadium
Are Wisdom and Claire ready to be called up to the plate? Maybe not, but we're still having a good time hanging out at Prince George's Stadium on our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Live painting
Artist Roger James shows off his painting skills by doing his art live during our FOX 5 Zip Trip in Bowie!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Chatting with early morning viewers!
We appreciate our FOX 5 viewers who come out so early on our Zip Trips to hang out with us!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Working out with Bowie Fit Body Boot Camp!
We're getting our sweat on with Bowie Fit Body Boot Camp during our FOX 5 Zip Trip!
FOX 5 Zip Trip Bowie: Celebrating Prince George's County
Leslie W. Graves from Experience Prince George's County joins FOX 5 on our Zip Trip to Bowie to share just some of the things that make Prince George's County so special.
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Welcome to Bowie!
We're kicking off our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie that's sure to be filled with plenty of baseball, food, cars and more!