FOX 5 Zip Trip Woodbridge: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to WOODBRIDGE! Located in Prince William County - WOODBRIDGE is a diverse Virginia community with beautiful parks, historic homes and amazing people -- all just a short 20-mile drive outside of Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting WOODBRIDGE it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

STONEBRIDGE AT POTOMAC TOWN CENTER: Enjoy the open air while picking up groceries, dining out, shopping for the latest fashion and more! Listen to free outdoor summer concerts and -- later this year -- take a spin around the ice rink with family and friends!

NORTHERN VIRGINIA SAILING SCHOOL: Cruise in the sunshine around the Potomac River near Leesylvania State Park. Climb aboard sailboats - available for certified sailors to rent - or with captains available for group outings. enroll in specialized classes for all levels of sailing expertise.

RIPPON LODGE HISTORIC SITE: Tour one of the oldest homes in Prince William County! Built circa 1747 -- this historic house sits between Neabsco Creek, the Potomac River, and present day Route 1. Stroll the 43-acres of lush grounds, formal gardens, and forests. plan your visit around special events and programs throughout the year!

NEABSCO CREEK BOARDWALK: Travel the Boardwalk crossing a creek! Observe the rich wetlands great blue herons, red-winged blackbirds, mallards and more call home. Tour educational sites highlighting native wildlife and plants.

LEESYLVANIA STATE PARK: Visit the beautiful 508-acre historic park on the banks of the Potomac River. Explore one of the places Captain John Smith visited on his voyage of discovery. Enjoy hiking a 20-station fitness trail, fishing, camping and more!

