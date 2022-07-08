FOX 5 Zip Trip Rockville: 5 Must Stops!

This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to ROCKVILLE! Whether it’s for work, for play or for life – Rockville’s vibrant residents, neighborhoods and businesses make it one of the nation’s best cities - all just outside Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting ROCKVILLE it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

OLD RED BRICK COURTHOUSE: Come visit one of the most historic buildings in Rockville! See the iconic brickwork laid in 1891. Learn about the many cases about African-American legal rights that were tried here.

ROCK CREEK REGIONAL PARK: Explore eighteen hundred acres of preserved nature! engage with the natural and cultural history of the park with the Meadowside Nature Center. Take out a boat and fish on Lake Needlewood.

COFFEE REPUBLIC: Taste delicious coffee made from local roasters in Rockville! Take a break to enjoy a snack and relax in the ambient atmosphere of the cafe. Refresh yourself with a variety of drinks and pastries.

TRUE RESPITE BREWING COMPANY: Come taste their phenomenal selection of beers and drinks! Schedule a private tasting or event with a group of friends. Experience true respite in their unique tap room.

F. SCOTT FITZGERALD THEATRE: Witness a variety of performing arts shows at this fun local theatre! Immerse yourself in countless stories through different artistic mediums. Connect with other theatre goers as you watch epic tales unfold right in front of you!

