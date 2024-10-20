MD teacher assaulted by student; teens robbed for shoes; DC shop shuts down after break-ins | Crime in the DMV

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

A staff member at Northwest High School in Montgomery County was injured on Monday after allegedly being struck by a student, according to school officials. Principal Scott E. Smith confirmed the incident in a letter to families and staff, explaining that emergency services were called to the scene, and the Montgomery County Police Department is investigating. FULL STORY

Three D.C. students were robbed of their shoes, according to police. Police believe the incident occurred in the 3400 block of 4th Street, Southeast. D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 around 8:30 a.m. The shoes in question are a pair of Jordan Blue Thunders valued at $210, black and white Jordans valued at $280, and a pair of Balenciaga shoes valued at $1150. FULL STORY

A D.C. bartender fended off three teens who attempted to carjack him at a gas station in Northwest, and the entire ordeal was captured on surveillance footage. After parking his Jeep Grand Cherokee, White noticed three teenagers standing nearby. He walked into the convenience store, made his purchase, and returned to his vehicle, only to be attacked by the teens, who he said demanded his belongings. FULL STORY

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Baltimore Ravens fan seen in a viral video attacking two Washington Commanders fans after their Sunday, Oct. 13 game. Baltimore police say 24-year-old John ‘Jack’ Callis is wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault. Callis was seen on video brutally punching and kicking two Commanders fans after the Ravens won their home game at M&T Stadium. FULL STORY

A family-owned store in Northeast D.C. is shutting its doors for good after being hit by multiple robberies. Aurora Market, a veteran-owned business that aimed to serve underserved communities, announced it will close indefinitely following yet another break-in. The store, located off Rhode Island Avenue in the Brookland neighborhood, was robbed for the fourth time, with nearly a dozen thefts reported over time.