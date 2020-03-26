DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case total tops 16,000

There are now at least 16,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread to every corner of the DMV.

This is a list of the toll COVID-19 is taking on the District, Maryland, and Virginia.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA:

Number of cases: 1,955

Deaths: 52

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a stay-at-home order for District residents as the region grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the order reinforces her direction to residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities.

The order will remain in place through April 24.

Schools

All schools in D.C. will be closed through April 24. Students will participate in distance learning in the meantime.

Officials said classes will resume on Monday, April 27.

Businesses

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order to temporarily close all non-essential businesses in the District in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The order also prohibits the gathering of groups of 10 or more people.

The order will in place until April 24.

Non-essential businesses include gyms, hair salons, theaters and door-to-door businesses.

MARYLAND:

Number of cases: 8,936

Deaths: 262

Governor Larry Hogan has issued a 'stay at home' directive for the state of Maryland. The order is effective beginning at 8 p.m. Monday night.

“We’re no longer asking, we’re directing,” the Governor said.

The order bars all non-essential travel, and permits only travel that is "absolutely necessary."

On Friday, April 3, the governor said that preparations for the Baltimore Convention Center as a hospital surge facility has been completed.

Schools

Maryland schools will remain closed through April 24 amid the coronavirus outbreak which has now left four in the state dead and over 400 with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Superintendent Karen Salmon said, “however, with the challenges facing our state and our country we have a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our school communities and the communities at large.” Salmon says she is continuing to work with school leaders to provide continuity of learning lessons to all students which will resume next week.

“While it is too early to definitively say exactly when schools will reopen, we will continue to reassess the situation as we move forward,” she said.

Businesses

All non-essential businesses in Maryland are closed as the state works to combat the coronavirus. Gov. Hogan thanked residents who are respecting state guidelines regarding the crisis, but noted that "unfortunately, many people are not taking it seriously."

Hogan noted that he is not issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order, but the state will take aggressive measures to enforce the measures being taken to slow the virus' spread.

VIRGINIA:

Number of cases: 5,747

Deaths: 149

Virginia says it changed its reporting procedure Sunday and that the count on Sunday, April 12 may be "underestimated." The Commonwealth says it will return to its normal procedure Monday, including all cases identified by 5 p.m. the previous day.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has issued a stay-at-home executive order for the state as the battle to stop the spread of the coronavirus continues.

The executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order, according to Gov. Northam.

According to the health department, as of March 30, seven of the Commonwealth's patients are under the age of 9, while 12 patients are between the ages of 10 and 19.

On Friday, April 3, the governor said that the Dulles Expo Center will be converted to account for hospital surge, and it should ready in six weeks.

Schools

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered that schools in the state remain closed for the rest of the year while the state deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

School districts across the Commonwealth are moving ahead with their plans for distance learning. Northam said they are working on waivers for testing requirements and to ensure students who were on track to graduate can do so.

Existing childcare providers can continue to operate, and must prioritize services to children of people with essential jobs.

Businesses

Gov. Northam also ordered that all non-essential businesses close for the foreseeable future and that schools in the state remain closed for the rest of the year while the state deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

He specified that "non-essential businesses" include restaurants, gyms, and racetracks. Restaurants will be restricted to carryout only, he said.

These restrictions are in place for the next 30 days.

OTHER RESOURCES:

Protecting yourself and others from the coronavirus:

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Symptoms:

Symptoms for the COVID-19 virus could appear in as few as two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, according the CDC.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath and a fever, to severe and even fatal respiratory distress.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Who is most at risk?

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness, health officials report.

Why so many older individuals have died because of the coronavirus, though, could be attributed to pre-existing medical conditions.

The WHO states that individuals with conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease “appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.”

Generally speaking, as a person lives longer, they will develop more health and medical conditions than those who are younger.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Q: How do I get a coronavirus stimulus check?

A: The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks in the next three weeks.

Q: Is it safe to eat takeout?

A: In a YouTube video, Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen demonstrated how to purchase and handle food safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q: How many cases of coronavirus are there in United States?

A: Click here for a live map, showing the number of cases in the U.S. and beyond.

Q: When will the stimulus check go out?

A: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House is working to send $1,000 checks to most adult Americans within three weeks to offset the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced life in the U.S. to come to a grinding halt.

