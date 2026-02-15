Body found tied, taped up in Northwest DC apartment fire: police

article

An apartment fire in Washington, D.C., has led to a homicide investigation.

What we know:

An unconscious and unresponsive man was found when crews responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Northwest DC early Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was tied and taped up inside his apartment, suffering from blunt force trauma and burn injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 40-year-old Hammad Hussain.

What we don't know:

The victim's cause and manner of death have yet to be released.

A homicide investigation is underway, but a suspect description and motive are still unknown.